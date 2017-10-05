More than 200 on the Cowdray run start line

More than 200 runners took part in the Cowdray 5k and 10k runs which started and finished at the Cowdray Heritage Site.

Organised by Cowdray’s operations manager Sally Guile and Jason Rae, a specialist running race organiser, they were supported by a team of volunteer marshals and helpers.

SUS-170510-152907001

Sally said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere at the Ruins, with many runners excited to access parts of the estate normally closed to the public.

“We were so pleased the sun came out and everyone really enjoyed the afternoon. Thank you to all the volunteers, paramedics and our Parks and Gardens team who helped make the event such a success.”

The 10k was won by Benedict Robinson, and the 5k by Jon Plomer.

The event was also open to Canicross competitors, running with their dog.

All those taking part were presented with a Cowdray race medal when they finished.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.