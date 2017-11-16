New Gold Cup headline sponsors for Cowdray Park Polo Club

King Power, the luxury goods duty free business, is taking over as the title sponsor of Cowdray Park Polo Club’s Gold Cup for the British Open Championship.

It is owned by polo mad Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family who also own Leicester City Football Club overseeing its rise to become 2016 premier league champions.

They take over from Jaeger LeCoultre, the luxury watch brand, which has been the headline sponsor for the last three years.

The King Power International Group is Thailand’s leading travel retail business and has an impressive history with polo. The team won the Gold Cup three times from 2015-2017.

Cowdray Park Polo Club chairman Peter Barfoot said: “We are on the threshold of some truly exciting developments and Cowdray Park is incredibly proud to be working with King Power.”

“Polo is a passion for us,” said Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, “Having won the Gold Cup three times, I am glad to be sponsoring this world-famous tournament.”

Matt Petersen, Cowdray Park Polo Club’s general manager said the news represented a ‘tremendous boost for polo both in the UK and internationally’.

