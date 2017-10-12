Oktoberfest helps fill up Fontwell

Fontwell Park’s third Oktoberfest was a big success as 6,000 race-goers enjoyed jump racing and Bavarian-themed fun over two days.

On Friday 2,500 turned out – while 1,000 more attended on Saturday.

On the track Friday’s top operator was Sam Twiston-Davies, who won the Performance Foundations Novices’ Chase on 4/7 favourite Adrien Du Pont and followed that with victory in the James Todd & Co Ltd Handicap Hurdle on 3/1 chance Caid du Lin.

Sussex favourite Jamie Moore also had two Oktoberfest winners – one on each day. He took the opening raece of the meeting, the James Todd & Co Juvenile Hurdle, on 13/8 starter Sussex Ranger then opened Saturday’s proceeedings with the biggest-priced winner of the festival in the A D Mechanical Handicap Hurdle - winning on Ilewindelilah (11/1).

Day two also brought a double for trainer David Bridgwater, who saw Tom Scudamore guide 4/1 favourite Accord first home in the Chancellor Of The Formchecker Chase and Callum McKinnes win the RaceBets “Money-Back Second” Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase on 7/1 contender Orchestrated.

Fontwell Park marketing chief Max Roberts said: “Our thanks goes to everyone who attended the two-day Oktoberfest.

A fantastic two days of racing was seen with a large crowd and plenty of Bavarian atmosphere throughout. Max Roberts

“It was great to see everyone enjoying the steins of beer responsibly and the party continue afterwards with the fantastic live music on Saturday from Chasing Mumford.

“This two-day festival was sponsored by RaceBets.com UK.”

There’s more racing at Fontwell on November 10 and November 19, the second of those fixtures being Southern National raceday.