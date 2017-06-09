Petworth Park hosts sporting extravaganza

Petworth Park Joint Sports Association will run a Petworth Sports Fun Day at the pavilion in the park this Saturday (June 10) from 3pm into the evening.

Building on the tradition of the group’s reunion day, organisers are looking to the future and hosting an afternoon of fun sports for all the family. All are welcome, whether retired players, supporters, interested newcomers, or people just out for an enjoyable time in the park.

Anybody wanting to champion a sport to be played in the park would be welcome, as well as people who may be interested in volunteering to run a football or cricket team, adult or junior.

The cricket and football clubs will be running fun games for children and possibly adults as well. There will be a barbecue run by the Midhurst & District Referees’ Association and a licensed bar will operate in the pavilion. The event is free of charge and is aimed at providing a relaxed family occasion.

They hope the fun day will help create a foundation for wider sport participation in the town, especially as a new chapter is about to begin with the town council taking on the new lease from the National Trust.

In particular the football club are seeking a reserve-team manager and a secretary.

There will be a chance for people to show their support by signing up to the 100 Club, which over the past five years has made a valued contribution to the association helping to finance the facility.

Petworth FC successfully completed their fifth annual six-a-side tournament on Sunday despite torrential rain in the middle of the day.

The day concluded with an exciting and tense final between Midhurst and Worthing Borough B.

Midhurst won the day after a lengthy penalty shoot ut which came down to both goalkeepers taking penalties for the second time.

The Midhurst keeper looked the better penalty-taker in the first round, and so it proved again giving Midhurst a victory – having beaten Petworth A in the semi-finals.

Petworth B gave a commendable performance losing to Worthing Boro A in the final of the plate competition 1-0 in extra time.

Petworth chairman Richard Goldsmith thanked players, referees, and spectators for coping with the weather and making the day another enjoyable tournament.

