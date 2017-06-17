Priory bring on next generation of cricketers

Nearly 50 children are getting to grips with cricket thanks to Chichester Priory Park CC.

All Stars Cricket is a brand-new initiative from the England and Wales Cricket Board aimed at providing five to eight-year-olds with a great first experience in cricket.

Every child receives fantastic introduction coaching and a backpack full of goodies including a cricket bat, ball, water bottle, personalised shirt and cap.

CPP are one of the participating clubs and hold the sessions at Goodwood Cricket Club on Friday nights.

The cricket club also hold sessions on Fridays for nine to ten-year-olds, with currently 30-plus children learning the great game through expert coaching led by club head coach Sean Dodds.

Midhurst v Frensham 3rd

I’Anson League division four

Midhurst completed a comfortable victory over Frensham thirds and now sit joint top of the league.

The hosts were invited to bat first and an indifferent start saw them lose two wickets in two balls in the fifth over, both Richard Gough (1) and Kieran Sharp falling to the controlled left-arm swing of Fenton Ramsahoya, who was the pick of the Frensham bowlers.

Midhurst skipper Tim Dixon first helped Simon Lush take the score to 48 before Lush edged behind for 17.

Dixon rode his luck, offering two straightforward catches and one difficult one, before he was finally dismissed for the first time this season for 110 after completing his third century in three home games. Dixon now averages 370 this season.

He was once again ably supported by Tom Creed and they shared a 115-run partnership enabling Midhurst to declare on a competitive 202 from 40 overs.

Craig Edwards and Creed had reduced Frensham to 15 for three by the fifth over with Creed (2-16) taking two wickets in his first over. Edwards bowled his 12 economical overs straight through and finished with three for 21.

Charlie Pamment (73) batted well for Frensham but he was the only batsman to pass double figures and with regular wickets falling around him, Midhurst bowled Frensham out for 124 with Dave Green (2-29), Rob Doick (1-20) and Julian Goodale (1-1) among the wickets.

Midhurst have now won their first five games. They travel to Farncombe this Saturday.

Emsworth v Steep 2nds

Hants League division four south

Table-toppers Emsworth hammered Steep seconds to keep their winning run going.

Steep won the toss and elected to field. James Swaine and Mike Norris opened and got through another 50 opening partnership but both were out on 38 within a few overs of each other.

Barrie James and Akshat Mehta started to rebuild. Both reached 50 and the partnership was on 155 before Mehta fell.

James carried on to reach his hundred in the last over. Emsworth’s 288 total looked very good.

Steep began slowly, finding the opening bowlers difficult to get away. It was 41-0 off 16 overs when spinners Mike Offord and Lewis Roberts came on.

Both were getting lots of turn and Steep had no answer. Roberts ended with four for 20 and Offord on 4-25 as Steep were bowled out for 85 to ensure maximum points for Emsworth.

Elsted v Ashling

Elsted took first knock on a windy afternoon and got off to a strong start with the openers taking the home team to 45 without loss, Tom O’Kelly (29) doing most of the work.

A further contribution of 27 from Harry Pickett had Elsted looking at a big total before youngster Ben Anscombe was introduced to the Ashling attack. His four for 22 in only 4.3 overs reduced Elsted to a more modest 138 all out.

Ashling’s recent improvement in batting form was not continued in this match as wickets fell steadily and defeat looked inevitable at 67 for eight.

Number-ten batsman Henry Slatter entertained the crowd with some huge hitting and his 25 not out was the highlight of the Ashling reply which eventually fell just short on 106. Ollie Simpson’s three for six was the standout bowling performance for the home team.

Goodwood v Sussex Martlets

Situated in an oasis of green surrounded by the white canopies of the Festival of Speed build, Goodwood hosted the Sussex Martlets.

The Martlets won the toss and batted. The Iago family (father and son) made 41 for the first wicket before James Mayne’s off-spinners accounted for them and the No3 and No5.

Martlets were batting at a steady pace and Goodwood did well to hold them back. However Hunt (72) and Murray (44*) engaged top gear to propel them to a declaration score of 238 off 44.5 overs.

Star bowler was James Mayne (4-55), ably supported by Heaven with 1-40, Smith 0-22, Lamb 0-28, Geffen 0-33 and Dudman 2-52.

Smith and debutant John Miller opened for Goodwood. Miller scored 102* and featured in an opening partnership of 90 with Mike Smith (62).

John Heyworth (66*) came in at No3 and immediately went into the Miller’s slip-stream, depositing the ball all round the ground. Goodwood cruised to victory in 39.2 overs and winning by nine wickets.

Singleton v Kirdford

Kirdford travelled to the beautiful ground at Singleton, where the pitch was green but firm.

Having won the toss, Singleton batted and after a quick wicket, posted an assured 195 from their 40 overs. Kirdford’s bowlers pegged back therate very well, particularly in the early innings, although opener P Elsbury (78) and No3 J Gray (63) both reached their 50s with a stand of well over 130.

Some quick wickets towards the end of the innings from Simon Pett (7-0-19-2), Ben Jeffery and Mal Eustice kept the score below 200.

Ben Jeffery and new opener James Smyth began the reply but they were soon out before Anil Mane and Gus Fletcher parried and slashed and saw off the exemplary Singleton opening bowling pair of Court and Dawtrey until Mane was caught out for 17.

Kirdford were soon 62 for four before Jamie Rountree joined Fletcher.

Fletcher eventually fell for 40 and with 90 to get off the final ten, Rountree was scoring for two, while Simon Johnston steadied the ship with some lusty forward defensives, but Rountree was bowled for 34 by Court (8-1-24-3).

Some nice edges by Chip Charman added a few more, but the tail fell quickly to the swing of Dawtrey (5.5-1-9-3), with Johnston finishing 12 not out, Kirdford reaching 124 to lose by 71 runs.

Stamford and Crookham of Singleton were extremely effective with a wicket apiece.

