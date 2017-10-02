Rob and Karen are ‘heartbeat’ of young Fernhurst cricketers

Fernhurst couple Rob and Karen Unwin, who run the flourishing junior section at Fernhurst Cricket Club have won top award in the ‘heartbeat of the club’ category from the Sussex Cricket Foundation at its NatWest ‘Oscas’ (Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards).

Their voluntary work sees the recreation ground full of children every weekend in the spring and summer.

“Karen and I are both extremely honoured to have been recognised by Sussex,” said Rob, “however it is a team effort and none of what we offer this community would be possible without the support of all the volunteers.”

Numbers are now translating into results with league titles for the Under 9s and Under 11s this year.

Four Fernhurst boys have also been playing in district and county teams this year. 2017 has been something of a golden season for the club with a very strong run in I’Anson Division II and promotion from Div 6 for the new ‘second’ team.

Rob and Karen are now looking forward to the national Oscas at Lord’s. It’s not a huge surprise to find out the three Unwin boys are also cricket mad, with Joe, Jude and Hamish having successful seasons in various FCC senior and junior teams.

Fernhurst CC chairman Derek Pope said: “This award is tremendously well deserved. Fernhurst’s future is in very good hands.”

