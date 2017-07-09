Rocks' pre-season programme off to a flyer

Bognor eased to a 4-0 win away to big rivals Worthing in their opening pre-season game.

(Match details below from Worthing FC website - worthingfc.com)

On a very warm day, it was a bright start to the game and Bognor trialist Pat Suraci beat his man on the left before crossing into the Worthing box, but Matt Boiling cleared it.

For Worthing Kershaney Samuels almost played in fellow summer signing Omar Folkes after a mazy run, but the front man was inches away from latching on to the ball.

The deadlock was broken in the 17th minute by the visitors. Suraci found Jimmy Muitt out wide and his cross into the area eventually found Ollie Pearce, who slotted past Jack Fagan.

Jimmy Wild doubled their lead in the 22nd minute, converting a straightforward finish following a cross from Muitt.

Five minutes later after a scramble in the Worthing box, Doug Tuck’s volley nestled into the corner to make it 3-0.

Dawes and Folkes in particular caused problems for Bognor but despite a couple of half-chances the score remained unchanged at the break.

The second period started relatively quietly for Worthing, after they had made nine changes, the central defensive partnership of Boiling and Antone Douglas doing well to fend off an onslaught of Bognor crosses early on.

New player-manager Sami El-Abd played the last 40 minutes as a sub, with Bognor using a total of 18 players.

Following a string of saves from Fagan to deny the Rocks, Bognor substitute Kieran Rowe killed off the game in the 78th minute with a looping effort into the top corner after a pass from Tommy Scott.

Apart from a stunning fingertip save from Fagan to deny Bognor’s Crane the goalkeepers were rarely troubled late on.

Next up for Bognor is a trip to Chichester City on Friday evening.

Bognor Regis Town: Stanton, Whyte (Lee 45’), Crane, Tuck (Block 59’), Charman (Heath 45’), Field (El-Abd 50), Muitt, Beck (Davies 45’), Wild, Suraci (Robinson 66’), Pearce (Rowe 59’).

Goals: Pearce 17’, Wild 22’, Tuck 27’, Rowe 78’

Attendance: 528