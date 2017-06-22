Royal Ascot helps shape Glorious Goodwood line-up

Plans for the Qatar Goodwood Festival are falling into place nicely at Royal Ascot.

And it looks certain Europe’s top miler Ribchester will lead the field for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Ribchester, a close third in the showpiece Goodwood race, won Ascot’s Queen Anne Stakes for Godolphin on Tuesday in a course-record time – and trainer Richard Fahey indicated afterwards the Sussex Stakes was likely to be the next target.

He could still take on the Aidan O’Brien three-year-old star Churchill, despite him finishing a disappointing fourth in Ascot’s St James’ Palace Stakes on the same day.

Goodwood bosses have also used Royal Ascot to talk to American trainer Wesley Ward about bringing some of his string to Glorious for the first time. Adam Waterworth, managing director of sport at Goodwood, said: “We’ve had positive talks with Wesley and are hopeful he’ll come to us.”

Ward’s exciting two-year-old Happy Like A Fool, who ran in Ascot’s Queen Mary Stakes yesterday, is a contender for Goodwood’s Molecomb race.

Today’s Ascot Gold Cup saw many Qatar Goodwood Cup contenders go head to head.

