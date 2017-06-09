Sun shines for racing and Tong at Goodwood

The sun shone on Goodwood for the second of their Three Friday Nights fixtures - and it was a memorable occasion for one young jockey.

Fletcher Yarham, just 19, was on board Road To Dubai in the opening race - only the fourth ride of his career in the saddle - and he came from nowhere a couple of furlongs out to win.

It was the Newmarket-based jockey's first win and he was delighted with his 9/2 success for trainer George Scott in the Racing UK Apprentice Handicap.

The Guncast Swimming Pools Handicap Stakes went to James Doyle on Artscape, trained by Dean Ivory, who came in at 5/1, beating joint favourite Curious Fox by a head.

That was a close finish but the next, the Fever-Tree Maiden Stakes, brought an ever closer ending as Sussex-based champion jockey Jim Crowley took the honours by a nose on Tuff Rock (11/4) from David Probert on Meccabah.

It was Crowley's third Goodwood winner of 2017, putting him joint top of the course jockey leaderboard with Andrea Atzeni and Jamie Spencer.

It was also a special occasion for Dr Charlie Walker, who was overseeing medical matters for the last time at the end of 30 years as on-course doctor.

There were six races on the card for a sell-out crowd to enjoy before a DJ set by Radio 1 legend Pete Tong.

Updates follow...