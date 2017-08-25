Super League comes to Arundel... Emsworth promoted... Selsey celebration

Arundel Castle hosts the latest in a long line of high-profile fixtures on Saturday afternoon when Southern Vipers take on yorkshire Diamonds in the KIA Women’s Super League.

The T20 clash begins at 2.30pm and Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates, of Hampshire women, should feature alongside the likes of Arran Brindle and Tash Farrant.

New additions such as England all-rounder Danielle Wyatt, South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk and 19-year-old West Indian Hayley Matthews bring vitality and even more international experience to the Vipers team.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £1 for children.

James Rufey, executive secretary of Arundel Castle Cricket, said: “This is a fixture we have been looking forward to for some time. The women’s game is at a real high point at the moment and to have world-class players here at the Castle is something that we will enjoy. We expect an impressive crowd for the match.”

The casltle ground has already hosted matches involving Bangladesh and South Africa A this summer, plus the Sussex CCC festival, county 2nd XI T20 finals and the Cricketer Cup.

The women’s game is at a real high point at the moment and to have world-class players here at the Castle is something that we will enjoy. James Rufey

Emsworth v Mansbridge

Hants League division four south

Emsworth are promoted - and are closing in on the division four south title.

They won the toss and elected to bowl and struck early, Rob Norris removing the opposition opening bat.

Mansbridge blocked well and wickets were not easy to come by. Lee Gray and Lewis Roberts took a wicket each.

Roberts claimed another two wickets and Mike Offord took one. Ant Norris picked up two wickets and Rob Norris took a wicket in the last over as Mansbridge ended on 104-9 off 45 overs.

James Swaine and Mike Norris gave the Emsworth reply a good start.Swaine’s wicket brought a few more as Barrie James and Akshat Mehta didn’t last long.

At 56-3 Roberts joined Mike Norris. Roberts struck some nice boundaries before being caught. Mike Norris and Stu Parsons took Emsworth home in 22.3 overs with Norris scoring an impressive 51 not out in Emsworth’s 106-4.

Emsworth are promoted and will be crowned champions should they achieve at least two points in last game at Fareham, or Kerala, who are second, get no more than 22 points in their game.

Selsey Cricket Club’s beer and rounders day took place as part of the Selsey Festival.

A total of 15 teams took to the field as more than 500 spectators watched under sun and blue skies.

After several thrilling matches the plate winners were the Old Sloggers and the main trophy winners were Team Honywood.

There were other attractions on the field, including a hog roast, bouncy castles, craft stalls, face painting and glitter tattoos.

It was a fantastic Selsey turn-out, and a big thank-you went to all the helpers and volunteers.

Highhouse Insurance Services loaned the PA system and organisers are already looking forward to next year’s event.

Lavant v Parham Park

When extras makes the highest contribution of 36 to the innings total, Lavant know they’ve had another poor game with the bat.

The score was made respectable by Becky Silk, a young visiting player who made an unbeaten 32, and Peter Burford added another 25 runs. However, none of the remaining Lavant batsmen reached double figures.

Lavant struggled to reach 126-7 against the pace of Trott, who cleaned up two batsmen, returning figures of two for 17, and the accurate line and length from Huffer (2-10).

Parham Park’s reply started swiftly and the result never seemed in doubt as Wales and Williams scored freely, the right and left-hand batting combination disrupting the Lavant bowlers’ line and length.

But rain swept across the square and the game was abandoned with Parham Park on 49 without loss.

Tillington v Aldwick

Aldwick had the pleasure of playing at one of the most picturesque grounds in the area at Tillington, but they were skittled out for just 68, with only Paul Gibbs (15) and Arthur Bradbury (10*) reaching double figures.

There were two victims apiece for Owen Francis (2-5), Bruce Wickham (2-7) and Ken Noakes (2-13).

Earlier, Tillington were restricted to 162 thanks to Ian Horner (2-16), Liam Hicks (3-25) and Paul Gibbs (2-27).

The total was more than enough with Gary Westmore (42), Paul Cowell (24) and Brian Hallen (34) proving batting at the lovely ground was not impossible.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!