Sussex agree terms with Jerome Taylor for Royal London One-Day Cup

Sussex Cricket have moved quickly to bolster their fast bowling ranks with the news that they have agreed terms with West Indian international Jerome Taylor, as a replacement for Vernon Philander for the Royal London One-Day Cup group stages.

32 year-old paceman Taylor, who has taken 126 wickets at an average of 28.16 in 85 One-Day Internationals for his country, is due to arrive at The 1st Central County Ground by this weekend to be available for the majority of the Royal London One-Day Cup tournament, and the South African Tour Match, subject to him obtaining his Visa. It is expected that he will be available to make his debut in the match against Somerset at Hove on Sunday.

Taylor, who was the West Indies’ leading wicket-taker in the 2015 World Cup, claiming 17 wickets in seven matches, and also part of the World T20 winning squad in 2016, has taken 280 wickets across all three formats of the international game and has most recently been playing in the West Indies for Jamaica.

Sussex’s Director of Cricket Keith Greenfield said, “We’ve worked really hard to secure a replacement since it became clear that Vernon would no longer be available for the Royal London One-Day Cup and we’re delighted that we have agreed terms with Jerome.

“Jerome is a vastly experienced international white-ball bowler and we believe he will be a great asset to Mark Davis and our squad during the tournament.”