Sussex cricket kit on its way to needy communities

Goodwood and Chichester Priory Park cricket clubs have handed over surplus cricket clothing and kit to Vic Mills, founder of Project Front Foot.

The project was founded in 2009 based on the understanding that children’s participation in sport is a key component of their education and personal development.

The group’s aim, through the provision of kit, coaching and competitive-age group cricket, is to provide increased opportunities for the disadvantaged boys and girls of Dharavi in India – and beyond.

Over the past four years surplus kit has been donated to organisations, schools and institutions in and around Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The donations from Goodwood and Chichester, primarily adult kit, are part of the Afghan Kit Appeal. Vic and his team are delivering this kit at the end of the month to the Deutsche Cricket Bund.

With Germany opening its boarders to refugees from Afghanistan, it has become one of the fastest-growing cricket countries in the world. England v Germany may well be on the cricket fixture list sooner rather than later.

