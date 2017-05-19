Sussex v South Africa: Picture gallery

Sussex suffered a 66 run defeat to South Africa at Hove as the tourists warmed up for the ICC Champions Trophy.
Photographer Phil Westlake of PW Sporting Photography was there to catch the action. See a slideshow of his pictures above.
