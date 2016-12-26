Thousands lap up Fontwell Boxing Day action

It's been a year of huge crowds watching Fontwell'sbig feature meetings - and 2016 ended in the same way as thousands packed into the racecourse to see their sixth year of Boxing Day racing.

Officials said it looked like more than 8,000 had taken advantage of the bright winter sunshine and a mild day to get out to enjoy the action, which saw nearly 70 runners across the seven races.

The meeting began with success for Lewes trainer Mark Hoad, who saw his 9/1 runner Sober Sailor take the Rathbourne Ltd of Bath Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle with Kieron Edgar timing his run nicely to beat 11/4 favourite and long-time leader Cafe Au Lait. Our tip Mrs Burbidge was third.

The Southern Cranes And Access Ltd Juvenile Hurdle went to 11/10 favourite Rainbow Dreamer - tipped on this website - as Tom Cannon used his Fontwell experience to good effect to win by 13 lengths fromDusty Raven.

Rainbow Dreamer was the first winner of two back to back for trainer Alan King, whose double was completed by William Featherstone on 10/1 shot Bastien, beating 2/1 favourite The Mighty Don by six lengths in the Pertemps Network GroupNovices' Hurdle.

Next, the Winterfields Farm Handicap Steeple Chase was claimed by Bishops Court, ridden by Nick Scholfield for Neil Mulholland.

The Winner Event Services Handicap Hurdle went to Divine Spear, the 7/4 favourite, who took a thrilling finish from Cool Sky under Ned Curtis for Nicky Henderson.

