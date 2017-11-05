Tipping website pitches in to back Fontwell

Horse-racing tipping site myracing.com have signed a deal with Arena Racing Companyto be the principal sponsors of ten race meetings during 2018 - including one at ontwell.

The myracing.com sponsorship will feature at eight different racecourses, with Hereford hosting the first two of those in January and March 2018.

Leading trainer Harry Fry welcomed the news and said: “We are delighted to hear the news regarding the sponsorship deal that myracing.com have arranged, this is very good for racing.”

Other courses due to benefit from the myracing.com sponsorship are Wolverhampton, Southwell, Worcester, Bath, Chepstow and Ffos Las.

Dean Goddard, head of PR and sponsorship at myracing.com said, “Although myracing.com have dipped their toes into sponsorship in recent years, this is a big step up for us and one we are all very excited about. We want to do everything we can to help promote this wonderful sport and hopefully this is just the start of bigger things to come.”

Seven of the meetings sponsored by myracing.com will be jump fixtures with three flat meetings, two at Wolverhampton and one at Bath in September. All of the meetings can be seen live on At The Races.

ARC’s group director of partnerships, David Leyden Dunbar, said: “We’re delighted to welcome myracing.com to ARC racecourses and look forward to working with them to activate this exciting new partnership with eight of our racecourses during 2018.”

Full list of 2018 meetings being sponsored: Hereford 8th January; Hereford 27th March Wolverhampton 9th April; Fontwell 9th May; Southwell 12th June; Wolverhampton 18th July; Worcester 15th August; Bath 5th September; Chepstow 30th October; Ffos Las 23rd November.

myracing.com is a leading provider of horse racing and greyhound tips, with a huge social community where punters can discuss and debate racing.