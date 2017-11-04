Ton of entries for six-timer at Fontwell

Fontwell Park has attracted 102 entries for its Winner Raceday on Friday when a shot at Challenger Series glory will be up for grabs.

The richest of the six races on the card – the Southern Cranes & Access Handicap Hurdle at 2.30pm – is one of nine Challenger Mares’ Hurdle Series qualifiers.

Ten-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls

While winning connections will pocket £5,393, the first eight horses across the line qualify for a place in the £50,000 final at Haydock on Saturday, March 31.

It is no surprise then to see 12 contenders pencilled in for the Fontwell contest, which will be raced over two miles and three furlongs.

Philip Hobbs’ Poppy Kay is the top-rated of the dozen at an official mark of 129, while Seamus Mullins’ Kentford Heiress is the only course winner among the hopefuls.

Ellens Way, who collected a novice hurdle at Warwick last time out, carries an entry for Somerset trainer Jeremy Scott.

Fontwell favourite Gary Moore

Harry Fry is double-handed with Lady of Lamanver and Lamanver Odyssey, while Colin Tizzard’s Ivor’s Queen and Olly Murphy’s Undefined Beauty arrive on the back of victories.

Nicky Henderson (Casablanca Mix), Alan King (Miss Crick) and Hobbs (Copper Kay) are all represented among 18 entries for the EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase at 2pm.

Paul Nicholls holds two possibles for the race over two miles five furlongs – Coillte Lass and Jessber’s Dream, who is a Grade 2 winner over hurdles.

The GTH Construction Supplies Conditional Jockeys’ Novices’ Hurdle over two miles one furlong at 3pm has attracted 16 entries.

Chris Gordon’s Highway One O One is aiming for a third consecutive win, however, Gary Moore’s Fontwell bumper winner Larry could be among those lining up to stop him.

Racing will get under way at 1.30pm with the Winner Rental Services Handicap Hurdle over three miles and one furlong.

Course winner Sisania, owned by Heart of the South Racing and trained by Fontwell favourite Moore, is among 16 entries for the opening battle.

Eleven horses have been entered for the Come To The Races With Racing Travel Handicap Chase at 3.30pm.

Fair Frank, who made a winning debut over fences at Southwell last month, is top-rated at 100 for the race, which covers a distance of two miles and one furlong.

The meeting climaxes with the JEB Construction Ltd ‘The Baron Of Holybourne’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at 4pm.

The bumper, another over the trip of two miles one furlong, has attracted a whopping 29 entries, including eight from the Dorset yard of Anthony Honeyball.

My Dance and Don Lami have point-to-point wins behind them, as do Neil Mulholland’s Irish recruit Inaminna and Laketour Leader, who hails from the Sullington yard of Richard Rowe.

Gates open at 11.10am for the meeting, which is sponsored by Sussex and Surrey based company Winner Vehicle Rentals. Click here for the full racecard.

Fontwell’s bars and Premier Lounge Restaurant will be open two hours before the start of the first race.

Advance tickets for the Premier Enclosure cost £19 and similar entry to the Paddock Enclosure is priced at £14. Children under-18 go free when accompanied by an adult.

Log on to fontwell.co.uk for full ticket options, including hospitality deals, raceday packages and Premier Lounge Restaurant entry.

Alternatively, you can call the course on 01243 543335 or email info@fontwellpark.co.uk for further information.

Like Portsmouth Sport – The News on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news, interviews and reports from racing at Fontwell.

For updates from the course, follow them on Twitter @fontwellpark and like their Facebook page Fontwell Park Racecourse.