Tough week for Invitation League sides

It was a tough week for our local West Sussex Invitation League teams.

Eastergate, West Wittering, Selsey and Aldwick’s first teams all lost.

A target well in excess of 200 would probably have been required.

Read the reports below...

Southwater v Eastergate

Invitation League division one

Eastergate travelled to face top team Southwater with a much-changed team and found their opponents far too strong and experienced, falling to an eight-wicket defeat.

Southwater won the toss and asked Eastergate to bat. Openers Jack Stannard and Jordan Samad started solidly before Stannard was bowled for 13, and Samad top-scored for the away side with 26 before falling to a sharp catch at cover.

From 55 for two, Eastergate’s batsmen found the accuracy of Southwater’s bowlers, supported by some superb catches, too much on a pacy wicket, and could only muster 107 runs all out in the 43rd wicket.

Ashley Rule second top-scored with 20. For Southwater, quick bowler Daniel Skett took 4 for 33 and spinner Harrison Webb 3 for 31.

Southwater’s more experienced batsmen had little trouble rapidly reaching their target in the 21st over for the loss of only two wickets, taken by Jack Bateman on his first-XI return and by Jack Saunders.

Southwater reached 111 to win by eight wickets.

A target well in excess of 200 would probably have been required in order to properly test the Southwater team, who strengthened their position as division-one leaders.

Eastergate dropped to sixth in the table and hope to have a number of key players available for important upcoming matches, with bottom side Horsham Trinity visiting this Saturday.

* Eastergate seconds went to top of division five after a 32-run win at home to Broadbridge Heath seconds. The home side posted 202 for six from 40 overs, with John Etherington scoring 73 and Rew Reed 54.

The visitors reached 170 for seven from their 40 overs, Kevin Ursell taking three for 33. It was an impressive win considering Eastergate had released several players to the first team.

Wisborough Green v West Wittering

Division two

West Wittering arrived at Wisborough Green with high hopes of achieving a second win on the bounce.

With the sun beaming down on a good deck in a potentially-high scoring game, skipper Carl Tupper lost the toss and Wisborough Green elected to bat.

The decision to bat was certainly a good one as the hosts made their way to 130 before the first wicket fell. Runs continued to flow, but Wittering managed to gradually pull themselves back into the game with key wickets along the way.

Some handy catches from Steve Feazey and Brandon Trimmer, along with Harry Staight’s 3-61, helped close the hosts’ innings on 271-8.

So far this season, West Wittering’s batting hasn’t lived up to expectations and once again this was the case.

The run chase never got going as wickets fell regularly. Eventually, Wittering were bowled out for 153 with ten overs to go.

Now it’s time to reflect for the team and move on to a clash with top-of-the-table East Preston.

Brighton 3rd v Selsey

Division two

Brighton won the toss and chose to bat first on a good-looking wicket. Tight bowling from Tom Amis and Tom Cripps restricted them to 22-2.

A partnership of 69 between Nichols and Papolzai stabilised the Brighton innings. Popalzai fell to Joe Clarke thanks to a catch on the boundary by Tom Amis.

Selsey continued to take wickets but were unable to dismiss Nichols, who made an innings-defining 117. Selsey had only themselves to blame after dropping him twice. Brighton finished on 247-8.

Captain Jim Amis and Luke Cawte made a positive start to the chase but once both openers fell an under-strength Selsey lost their remaining eight wickets for 36 runs. A disappointing collapse was brought about by tight bowling and bad shot selection.

Clymping v Aldwick

Division three

Local rivals Clymping beat Aldwick in a close-fought contest that produced batting displays of the highest order.

Aldwick opener Ed White (111) made his second century of the season and batted superbly until he was bowled by Matt Clynes (2-41).

White was ably supported by fellow opener Dean Stokes (10) in a 58-run opening partnership then Ryan Purvis (25) did his bit and next up skipper Alex Cooper (23) played the anchor role in a solid 77-run partnership.

However, what followed was the undoing of the visitors as they lost eight wickets for just 33 in nine overs, finishing on a below-par 212 all out in the 43rd over.

Most of the damage was inflicted by the bowling of Paul Challen, who took wickets with ease with a 5-36 haul.

Despite having a lower total than they would have liked to defend, Aldwick were right back in business forcing the home side on the back foot with an unconvincing start of 28-3.

The early inroads were made by John Young (2-33) who bagged opener Alan Budd for just eight.

The other opener, Jack Freeman (1), was bowled by Ben Bambridge (1-24) and the other early scalp was Charlie Horne (9), who was Harry Rosser’s (1-45) victim.

However, the game was won by what came next – Karl Pierce (90) and Matt Clynes (74) came together with their side in trouble and duly amassed 140 runs for the fourth wicket.

They were both out eventually but despite John Young’s sterling 15-over spell they had made it easy for Michael Folly (7*) and Paddy Horne (8*) to cross the winning line in the 43rd over.

This week Aldwick start again away to Henfield seconds and Aldwick seconds are at home to Storrington.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!