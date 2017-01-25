UPDATE: All set for frost-free Fontwell action - preview and tips

Solid support from owners and trainers has seen 56 horses remain in the frame for honours at Fontwell Park’s six-race Sunday (Jan 29) card.

After last Sunday’s action fell victim to a heavy frost, track officials are hopeful warmer temperatures mean they will be able to race this weekend.

Among the races is a qualifier for the new challenger series in the two-mile hurdle category.

In its second year, the Challenger Series aims to support middle-tier jump racing during the core National Hunt season between October and April.

Hosted at 35 racecourses across the country, the Challenger Series comprises six separate series that allow horses rated up to 135 to qualify for a finals day at Haydock Park on Easter Saturday.

Eight horses are in the frame for Fontwell’s Challenger Series Qualifier on Sunday – the Chancelloroftheformchecker Club Members Handicap Hurdle at 3.10pm.

Course leading trainer Neil Mulholland has entered four across Sunday’s card, including two in the qualifier.

They include a regular Fontwell runner trained by Chris Gordon, Remulic, who has found success at the track twice.

Golden Birthday, trained by Harry Fry, and Prime Venture (Evan Williams) are likely to be among the favourites as they go to post.

Admiral’s Secret, Doubly Clever, St Saviour, Ryeolliean and Mr Fitzroy complete the line-up.

Old campaigner Venetian Lad, trained by Funtington’s Lydia Richards, is due to run in the Chancellor Of The Formchecker Handicap Chase at 3.40pm.

Sunday’s meeting starts at 1.40pm and runs until 4.10pm – get discounted tickets in advance at www.fontwellpark.co.uk or on 01243 543335, or you can pay on the day.

- MARCUS GEAR

Sports editor Steve Bone’s tips: 1.40 Solighoster, 2.10 Cucklington, 2.40 Brynmawr, 3.10 Admiral’s Secret, 3.40 Capilla, 4.10 Lillian.

