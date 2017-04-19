Village people are happy again at Fontwell

Fontwell favourite Shantou Village did the business again at the track’s latest meeting.

The Neil Mulholland-trained runner was a 34-length winner at Fontwell last August – and was just as impressive on his return last week.

Although Noel Fehily was this time a mere 12 lengths ahead of his nearest rival Red Hanrahan in the Call Star Sports On 08000 521321 Novices’ Chase, it was still a performance to savour.

That was one of three favourites to claim honours on the seven-race card.

The Butlins Day Visits #yourbestbetforagranddayout Novices’ Hurdle was won by evens favourite Dingo Dollar for Alan Knig and jockey Wayne Hutchinson, while the starspreads.com Mares’ Handicap Chase went to Lakeshore Lady (15/8) for David Bridgwater and Tom Scudamore.

But there was money to be taken from the bookies in other contests.

The Star Sports The Gentleman’s Bookmaker Handicap Chase and Call Star Sports Spreads On 08082349709 Maiden Hurdle both went to 10/1 winners – the former taken by Knight ofthe Realm (James Best/Polly Gundryu) and the latter by Gibson Park (Harry and Dan Skelton).

Harry rode Goodnite Sweetheart (13/2) to victory in the Porto Racing Specialist Horse Racing Saddlery Mares’ Handicap Hurdle for Niall Madden, while Sunnytahliateigan (5/1) claimed the last, the starsports.co.uk Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle under David Noonan, riding for trainer Ian Williams.

They’re back in action at Fontwell again tomorrow (April 21) when a seven-race card begins at 1.50pm – and across seven races there was an initial healthy number of 106 entries.

STEVE BONE

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!