Weather beats most cricketers - Scaynes Hill beat Aldwick

Aldwick were one of the few West Sussex sides to get a game of cricket finished at the weekend - but may have wished they hadn’t.

Read their report and news from games that started but didn’t finish in the round-up, below.

Scaynes Hill v Aldwick

Invitation League division three

Credit must go to both teams for completing this game despite torrential downpours and a two-and-a-half hour wait to finish.

Aldwick slip to sixth place and face a relegation battle with Henfield this week.

Such was the dismal weather, it was one of very few games in West Sussex to be completed, much to the delight of Scaynes Hill, who reinforced their pole position at the top of division three with a comfortable win.

Winning the toss was key and the home side called correctly and inserted Aldwick.

Notwithstanding the challenging conditions, the visitors batted poorly and had made only 57 runs losing eight wickets in the process when the rain came in the 23rd over.

Rhys Eggleton (4-18) and Andy Parsons (3-13) seemed to have no problems with a wet ball as they took wickets at regular intervals preventing only Keelan Belcher (11) and Ollie Smith (13*) from reaching double figures in lacklustre Aldwick batting performance.

The long delay meant Scaynes Hill had a reduced 20 overs to get the 58 runs needed for victory.

The home side could not take any chances with the threat of more rain in the air and went about their task with gusto belting out the runs required inside nine overs.

Only one wicket fell, to Ollie Smith, but George Parker (33*) and Nick Wright (22) ensured victory.

Ansy v Middleton

Sussex Premier League

Ansty won the toss and put Middleton in as a very wet outfield and overcast conditions threatened the chance of a result.

Middleton made their way sensibly to 92-2 in 25 overs when rain intervened and no further play was possible.

There was a partnership of 45 between Will Burrows and Angus Robson and an unbeaten stand of 39 between Gerhardt Abrahams and Jack Dawling.

Middleton remain sixth and host Horsham this Saturday.

Brighton 2nd v Chichester Priory Park

Sussex League division three

Chichester travelled along the coast to face Brighton and heavy showers disrupted the early passage of play, although Brighton & Hove did reach 52-1 in 23 overs.

A more persistent band of heavy rain forced the players off for the final time. It was abandoned and ten points were awarded to each side. There is no change at the top of the table with Chichester leading the way with six games to go. They host Eastbourne 2nd at Goodwood on Saturday.

Slinfold v Stirlands

Sussex League division four

The weather was the winner as the team in second place hosted the team in fourth.

Stirlands arrived to find a sodden outfield and the covers on. But the toss was taken on time, Stirlands winning it.

Skipper George Coles knew that to the get a result the visitors needed quick wickets and then chase down a small target.

He could have asked for nothing better than a first-ball snorter from Jamaine Bullen that had Jonathan Hughes caught behind – by Coles himself.

Slinfold battled hard to keep out Bullen and Dan Mugford who were finding movement through the air and nip off the pitch. After a short delay for rain, a rare full toss from Mugford was clipped to a grateful Jake Moores at square leg by Mushal Murad, departing for four.

That brought dangerman Akeem Jordan to the crease but with Slinfold creaking at 33-2 off 15.4 overs, the rained returned.

The match was abandoned, both sides being awarded ten points.

Stirlands welcome third-placed Steyning this week.

Aldwick v Bognor

This derby fell foul of the weather and had a premature end with Bognor on top. Aldwick had recovered slightly after a bad start and were on 89-5 when the inevitable rain came.

Ian Horner was unbeaten on 40 and at the other end opener Chris Redman (10*) was still there. Most of the damage was done by Babu Ahmed and Joe Delaney with two wickets apiece.

Keeper Charlie Jays took three catches and the game saw a last Bognor appearance for Sazzard Hussain before he moves out of the area.

* Salthill Cricket Club hold their fifth annual open day and grand draw this Sunday.

It will be held at the Fishbourne Centre, Fishbuorne, where the Hampshire League club are based.

The day will raise funds for the club and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

There will be kwik cricket from 10am, 20/20 village cricket at 1.30pm plus a barbecue, large plant sale and a huge raffle with prizes donated by local companies and restaraunts.

Admission to the day is free and refreshments will be available in the Fishbourne Centre from midday.

