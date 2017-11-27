‘X-Factor’ of cricket returns to Hove

Sussex’s hunt for undiscovered cricketing talent returns with our annual Open Trial Day at the The 1st Central County Ground, Hove on Friday 12th January 2018.

The day, which takes place in the Aerotron Indoor School, gives the opportunity for anyone who believes they have what it takes to be a professional cricketer the chance to demonstrate their skills in front of the Sussex coaching staff.

Previous Open Trial Days have unearthed a number of cricketers that have gone on to play for Sussex, including seamer Billy Taylor and former England wicketkeeper, Tim Ambrose.

Those wishing to attend should send their statistics for the 2017 season and a cricketing CV to Sussex Cricket’s Player Services Manager, Colin Bowley at colin.bowley@sussexcricket.co.uk by Monday 11th December at the latest.

Successful applicants will then be invited to attend on Friday 12th January 2018 and provided with full details of the day.

Triallists MUST be in possession of a British or EU passport, a copy of which should be brought on the day.

The club regrets that due to the anticipated volume of participants in the Open Trial Day, we will be unable to provide individual feedback.