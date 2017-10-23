Christie’s classic whodunits released as a DVD box-set

As the latest version of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is set to hit the big screen, four top film versions of the author’s work have been released as a box-set.

StudioCanal has packaged up the newly restored, star-studded classic film adaptations of the work of the world’s all-time best-selling author.

The brand new digital restorations are the perfect way for fans of these classic mysteries to puzzle over “whodunit” in the highest quality yet and are released as part of the Vintage Classics collection.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Death on the Nile (1978), The Mirror Crack’d (1980) and Evil under the Sun (1982) include such mega stars as Diana Rigg, Rock Hudson, Maggie Smith, Bette Davis, David Niven, Elizabeth Taylor, and Angela Lansbury, among others.

The movies include a selection of fascinating extras, including new interviews with some of the stars and production team.