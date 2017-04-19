Combined book launch in Arundel

Four West Sussex writers – from Bognor Regis, Ferring, Yapton and Rustington – invite you to join them for a glass of Bucks Fizz and a slice of cake as they launch their latest books on Sunday, April 30.

The launch will take place from 10am-1pm in the Jubilee Gallery at the Arundel Museum, Mill Road, Arundel. All four are members of the Rustington-based creative writing group Arun Scribes.

Jane Weymouth, a retired Job Centre advisor now living in Yapton, is showcasing her debut novel, Eliza Stone. Jane, an ex-Roedean girl, has, she says, “had two husbands, four children and a cat.”

Her novel is the story of a girl desperate to better herself. Born in a Suffolk village in the late Victorian era, Eliza has to go into service. When she gets a job at the magnificent De Vere Hall she’s thrilled, but she falls in love with Lord De Vere’s son, with the inevitable consequences. She is forced to leave in disgrace, cursing the house and family.

Bognor Regis-based Rosemary Noble is the author of Ranter’s Wharf, a family saga spanning three generations. It is set against the backdrop of Grimsby, a small coastal town trying to reinvent itself in in the era of the Napoleonic Wars, religious renewal and the increasing demand for voting reform. Rosemary was born in Lincolnshire and educated there and in Singapore. Rosemary attended university in Birmingham and Sussex; having worked all her life in education as a librarian, she describes herself passionate about books but her other passion is for social history of the 19th century. Her two previous books are set in Australia: Search for the Light and The Digger’s Daughter.

Angela Petch is a retired further education tutor and translator. She lives in Ferring for half the year; the other half she spends in Tuscany with her husband, who is half Italian.

“I’ve always written, but only when my three children started to flee the nest and I was in my early 50s did I find time for more writing.”

For Now and Then in Tuscany she talked to locals and researched archives to produce the story of a young boy’s journey with shepherds from his mountain village in the Apennines. Nearly one hundred years later, the great grandson’s family trace this annual transhumance.

Patricia Feinberg Stoner, based in Rustington, is a former journalist, advertising copywriter and publicist. Her first book, Paw Prints in the Butter, was a collection of comic verses about cats, sold in aid of the animal rescue charity Wadars. In 2003 Patricia and her husband became accidental expatriates in the south of France, and her latest book, At Home in the Pays d’Oc, recounts some of their more bizarre, hilarious encounters.

