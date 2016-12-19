DVD review: Modus (4 out of 5)

It’s modern, dark, atmospheric and stylish and just what the doctor ordered if you’re a thriller fan.

Modus is straight out of Sweden and is set to show those who haven’t caught on to how good Scandinavian drama has become in recent years, just what they are missing.

Criminal psychologist and ex-FBI profiler Inger Johanne Vik (Melinda Kinnaman) is drawn into a major investigation when her autistic daughter witnesses a crime.

With detective Ingvar Nymann (Henrik Norlén), she gets to work on a series of savage deaths in Stockholm.

The killer, played by Marek Oravec, completely looks and acts the part. He’s very cold and scary.

Connected to an international network, his brutality hides a weakness and Inger and her family end up under threat.

The series, although not quite up there with The Killing and The Bridge, will have you on the edge of your seat.

Knowing who the killer is, you watch as clues to what it is all about are slowly revealed in this complex story.

But even once you know, they leave you guessing what will happen next.

Based on the crime novels by best-selling author Anne Holt and produced by the producers of The Bridge, Modus raises questions about religion, human rights, and the very nature of love itself.

And the good news is it has been commissioned for a second season.

Modus is released on Blu-ray and DVD on Monday December 19 by Nordic Noir & Beyond.

