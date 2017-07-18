DVD review: Public Enemy (4 out of 5)

A dangerous child murderer is released on parole to the custody of monks at an abbey in Belgium – and guess what?

Yes, a young girl goes missing from the village.

It might sound cliched but Public Enemy is far from it.

The series examines a whole range of reactions, from mob mentality to those who want to believe in the good in people or simply understand the mind of a killer.

And I woud never have guessed how it was going to end.

After 20 years in prison Guy Béranger (excellently played by Angelo Bison) is sent to Vielsart Abbey to an outcry from the small village nearby and the rest of the country.

There is uproar when a young girl disappears on the outskirts of the abbey and it brings back the past to Chloé Muller (Stéphanie Blanchoud), a young inspector sent to protect Béranger.

While the monks try to keep order and peace, the mob wants justice at whatever cost.

Chloé teams up with monk Lucas (Clément Manuel) in a bid for the truth.

It’s an intriguing plot with some edge-of-the-seat moments, complemented by some brilliant characterisation and acting.

The DVD box set of Public Enemy is released by Nordic Noir & Beyond on Monday July 17.