Film review: Kingsman: The Golden Circle (3 out of 5)

There aren’t many what you could describe as Marmite movies - films that really do split opinion.

But this sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service certainly seems to fall into that category.

The vitriol emanating from some quarters has been quite remarkable.

However, I like Marmite and I, with some reservations, quite enjoyed this follow-up film.

It has its flaws certainly - it’s way too long and the anti-drugs ‘message’ is rather simplistic.

But as long as you stop trying to analyse the plot and action sequences the sooner you’ll get swept along (as indeed many did with the first film).

Eggsy (Taron Egerton) is now a fully fledged member of the Kingsman secret service, going out with a Swedish princess but still in touch with his old mates,

However, a plot is afoot by drug baron Poppy (Julianne Moore) to put the whole world in peril and she quickly attempts to wipe out all possible opposition.

So Eggsy and the Kingsman’s ‘brains’ Merlin (Mark Strong) have to link up with their American counterparts.

It’s all complete nonsense of course.

But it never takes itself seriously and the inclusion of Elton John who has been kidnapped by Poppy is inspired. He provides some of the best comic moments and clearly had a ball getting involved.

There’s plenty of famous faces dotted around (Jeff Bridges, Keith Allen, Michael Gambon, Channing Tatum, Emily Watson).

And, of course, Colin Firth, despite dying in the first film.

It’s certainly not as good as the initial Kingsman movie but there’s plenty of great action scenes and fun along the way.

Film details: Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) 141mins

Directors: Matthew Vaughn

Starring: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol