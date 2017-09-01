Highlighting sexual harassment

A University of Brighton graduate is raising awareness about sexual harassment by documenting women’s experiences.

Eliza Hatch, a photojournalist who graduated last year with a BA (hons) illustration degree, photographed women in the public places where they had been harassed. Their images and personal accounts are featured in Eliza’s series Cheer Up Luv and instagram.com/cheerupluv

London-based Eliza said: “I really wanted to capture the woman in her surroundings instead of it being somewhere where she felt vulnerable, I wanted to make it a stage for her to speak out from. And I wanted you to actually look into her eyes as you’re hearing her story.”

Eliza said her illustration course at Brighton gave her the foundation for her project.

“I absolutely loved Brighton, and without studying on the illustration course I wouldn’t have achieved what I have so far with this project. The course gave me the initiative to be able to start and thoroughly carry out an idea and gave me opportunities that I could not have got anywhere else. I am very grateful to it!”

Roderick Mills, illustration course leader, said: “Eliza auditioned for a Channel 4 reality TV dating programme for her graduation project – this showed she wasn’t afraid to point out issues.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.