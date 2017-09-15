New Open Mic Poetry season in Chichester

Kicking off the autumn Open Mic Poetry season at Chichester’s New Park Centre on Wednesday, September 27 at 7.30pm is Emma-Jane Hughes.

Open Mic spokesman Barry Smith said: “Emma’s debut collection with Cinnamon press is entitled The Mechanics of Love, and her reading promises to be lively, stimulating and entertaining.

“Described as an intriguing and novel collection that explores the subtext of relationships, including the biological and neurological aspects that drive us, The Mechanics of Love is poetry at its most inventive, explored with a great deal of subtlety and sensitivity.”

Barry added: “Emma-Jane Hughes was brought up between the sublime of a barge on the River Thames and what she claims as the ridiculous of an all-girls boarding school. She spent her childhood tucked in the cabins of a variety of small boats, reading, impervious to the scenery.Emma currently lives in Chichester with her husband and children.

“We like to begin the new season where possible with a local poet, and it is timely that Emma’s collection has just been published.

“Later on in the season we have an exciting range of guest poets coming from near and far to read for us at Chichester.

“Full details can be found on our Chichester Poetry website.

“After the reading, there will be an open mic for writers to share their latest poetry with a supportive and sympathetic audience.”

Entrance £4 on the door. www.chichesterpoetry.simplesite.com (07813 244731).

