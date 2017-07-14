Summer exhibition from new gallery

Original work by artists Linda Foskett, Viv Nicklin and Karen Ongley-Snook – paintings, prints, glass and enamelware – come together in the Take Three art exhibition.

The little art shop in West Wittering will be finishing off its Festival of Chichester events with a new exhibition by the three artists in residence (until August 2; Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-5pm; Sunday 11am-4pm).

“Come in and take a look at the artists’ work in our newly-opened, contemporary gallery space,” Linda said. Admission free. Disabled access.

Karen Ongley-Snook will be displaying her glass including her glass fish which featured recently at the Hampton Court Flower show in one of the show gardens.

Karen started out as a dancer who trained at Laban as part of London University. This can be seen in her work which has a strong element of colour and movement.

Viv Nicklin, a textile artist, will also be displaying some of her drawings and oil pastels, and Linda, a multi-media artist, will have a variety of new work.

“We will be pleased to see anyone who is interested at our gallery in West Wittering. The recently-opened contemporary gallery has already had a variety of exhibitions by local artists and we are planning a summer of events. As we change every two weeks, there is always something fresh to see. We can always source anything that has been seen before. You only need to ask.”

www.ourlittleartshop.com.”

