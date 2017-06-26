Sussex Arts Academy joins the Festival of Chichester

Arts charity Sussex Arts Academy offers a free workshop on July 4 as part of this year’s Festival of Chichester.

Spokeswoman Katy Lassetter said: “Are you a professional artist or arts practitioner based in Sussex? Perhaps you are a young person or teacher with an interest in the arts and culture. If so, this free workshop from Sussex Arts Academy (SAA) on July 4 at Oxmarket Centre of Arts, Chichester, could be for you.

“This is your opportunity to hear from artists who are already working with SAA and to find out how this registered arts charity supports professional artists working in the community in order to help disadvantaged youngsters participate in the arts. The SAA team is keen to hear your views about what they should be doing and to explore how you would like to get involved in supporting young people in West Sussex.

“Part of Festival of Chichester’s 2017 programme of events, this offering from SAA will include an introduction to the aims of SAA and the arts and cultural projects they support at a drinks reception. There will be the opportunity to purchase tickets for a raffle in aid of SAA, which promises some fantastic prizes generously donated by local arts events and organisations including tickets to Priory Park Festival (www.prioryparkfestival.co.uk), New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens (www.westdean.org.uk/gardens/events) and Alexandra Theatre, Regis Centre, Bognor (www.alexandratheatre.co.uk/).

“There will then be talks from representatives of two highly-successful SAA-supported projects: Story Factory Chichester, which helps children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to unleash their imaginations through the art of storytelling; and Stopgap Dance Company, who are integral to this year’s Dance for a Special Generation workshops that are taking place in special schools throughout the county.

“The evening will culminate with an open forum. This is your chance to ask questions of SAA and those who have worked with the charity in order to find out how you too can get involved in bringing more arts and culture to Sussex schools.”

Doors open 5.15; programme concludes 7.15pm. Entry is free and tickets are available from Chichester Box Office: The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH. Tel: 01243 816525 or 775888. Website: www.thenovium.org/boxoffice. Direct link to tickets: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/shows/873573039. Email: boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk.

Katy added: “Sussex Arts Academy is a registered charity that aims to connect young people with professional artists working in the community and to support disadvantaged youngsters to overcome barriers to participating in the arts. It also aims to sponsor organisations to provide arts enrichment programmes where this provision is lacking.

“The charity has received funding from West Sussex County Council, the Big Lottery Fund and Arts Council England and actively seeks donations from businesses and individuals who are passionate about arts education. Further information can be found on the website www.sussexartsacademy.co.uk or by contacting the operations manager, David Sword (info@sussexartsacademy.co.uk).”

