Win a copy of Line of Duty Series Four DVD!

Line of Duty Series Four is set for its DVD release today (May 8) – and we’ve got three copies to give away.

To win a copy, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Line of Duty Series Four in the subject line or write to Line of Duty Series Four, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on May 11. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

Hollywood star Thandie Newton (Westworld), plays DCI Roz Huntley in the new season of World Productions’ gripping police corruption drama with AC-12 facing their most challenging case yet., the complete box set will be released on the same date.

In a career-defining case, Roz is under intense pressure from her superiors to apprehend a serial murderer after months of fruitless investigation. When another young woman is abducted, Roz is on the scene to track down and charge a 24-year-old man. But doubts around the young man’s guilt lead the chief forensic investigator (BAFTA winner Jason Watkins – Inside No.9) to AC-12.

Is Roz ignoring forensic evidence that might prove the young man’s innocence? AC-12’s Supt Hastings (Adrian Dunbar – Ashes to Ashes), places DS Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure - The Secret Agent), undercover inside Roz’s team to dig deeper into the case. With DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston -Sweet Sixteen) piling on pressure from the outside, Roz is forced to act decisively. A mother of two and wife to Nick (Lee Ingleby - The A Word), Roz will do anything to stop her life from unravelling.

As suspicions mount and the case becomes ever more complex, AC-12 itself comes under threat.

This fast-paced hard-hitting thriller delves into the murky world of police corruption, and represents great British drama at its best, the producers promise.

Title: Line of Duty Series Four Cat No: AV3353

Release Date: 8 May 2017 Certificate: 15

Running Time: 360 mins. approx. on two discs RRP: £24.99

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.