Chase is on the case in Plaistow

Paw Patrol’s Chase and Marshall are ready for action to open this year’s Plaistow Maypole Fête on Bank Holiday Monday.

The traditional village fête on Plaistow village green runs from midday to 4pm, with entertainment for all the family, including a bouncy slide, fairground rides, pony rides, face painting, dog show and more.

Refreshments include a barbecue, beer tent, Pimm’s, prosecco and a vintage tea room.

This year, Plaistow Pre-School’s children will be dressed as circus characters for their dance around the maypole at midday.

Back for the second year due to popularity, the pre-school’s Best In Show competitions include Best Paper Plate Circus Character for the under-fives, Best 3D Circus Model for primary school children, Best Circus Showstopper Cake for adults and junior, and Best Seasonal Flower Arrangement for adults.