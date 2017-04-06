Fantastic summer festival will celebrate great city of Chichester

Welcome to the 2017 Festival of Chichester!

Chairman Phil Hewitt said: “We are proud to present our most exciting and diverse programme yet, a bumper something-for-everyone package which will offer a four-week celebration of the city we are so proud to call our own. It all started with a public meeting in late 2012. Since then, we have been delighted to pull together an annual month-long arts and community extravaganza featuring all the performers, writers, artists, thinkers, groups, clubs, associations, choirs and orchestras that make Chichester so rich and vibrant a city.

“Our festival has become a true reflection of Chichester’s cultural importance, and we are thrilled that over the years we have also started to entice an increasingly-attractive range of artists and performers from further afield, all keen to see just what it is that makes Chichester so special.”

Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith added: “We’re delighted to present the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra in the Cathedral performing Elgar and Sibelius. There’s a super series of free lunchtime concerts, also in the Cathedral, featuring international musicians Victor Ryabchikov and Patrick Hemmerle, plus the Hanover Band in St. John’s and the Parnassian Ensemble at St Pancras Church. Our festival now stands comparison with the very best.

“Poetry lovers will be thrilled to hear the poetry of Frieda Hughes, daughter of two of the most iconic poets of the 20th century, Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath.

“Spoken word is very strong this year, with star of stage and screen Dame Patricia Routledge in conversation, top authors Peter Robinson and Lisa Hilton, and a national launch from Sussex author Juliet West. There are brilliant exhibitions at Pallant House Gallery, Oxmarket and Candida Stevens Fine Art and exciting theatre, including the Rude Mechanicals at Halnaker, a world premiere of Greg Mosse’s A Chichester Murder Mystery and a colourful Entertaining Angels at West Dean.”

The festival committee is:

John Ashley, Anthony Cane, Jill Cook, Felicity Course, Phil Hewitt, Barry Smith, Rebecca Robertson, Anne Scicluna and Helen Watt.

Full festival details on: festivalofchichester.co.uk

Tickets

Chichester Box Office, The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH

Tel: 01243 816525 or 775888

Website:http://www.thenovium.org/boxoffice . Email: boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk

Highlights:

Classical music

June 17, 1pm. Solo Bach Cello Suites 1 and 6, Pavlos Carvalho, St John’s Chapel.

June 22, 1pm. Beethoven’s World: 1800, The Hanover Band, St John’s Chapel.

June 22, 7pm. A Lover And His Lass, Nos Miseri Homines, The Assembly Room, The Council House, North Street.

June 23, 7.30pm. All That Malarkey, St John’s Chapel.

June 24, 7pm. Poppy Ewence – An Evening Of Choral Music, St Pancras Church.

June 24, 7.30pm. Chichester City Band: Summer Sounds, St Paul’s Church.

June 24, 7.30pm. The Chichester Singers, Chichester Cathedral,

July 1, 8.30pm. Chantry Quire, St Paul’s Church.

July 3, 7.30pm, St Richard Singers & Musicians, St George’s Church.

July 4, 7.30pm. Chichester Chorale, Boxgrove Priory.

July 6, 2.30-3.30pm. Romantic Guitars, Linda Kelsall-Barnett, New Park Community Centre.

July 6, 7.30pm. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, Cathedral.

July 11, 7.30pm. Vida Guitar Quartet, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church.

July 12, 7.30pm. String Quartets Rediscovered, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church.

July 13, 7.30pm. The Parnassian Ensemble, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church.

July 14, 7pm. Russian Lyricism, The Luc Sisters – Imy And Maria Luc, Christ Church, Old Market Avenue.

July 14, 7.30pm. Songs From The Old And New Worlds: Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church.

July 15, 7.30pm. Chichester Symphony Orchestra, St Paul’s Church.

July 16, 3pm. She’Koyokh Klezmer And Balkan Band, Amici Concerts, Halnaker Park Cottage.

Music (other)

June 22, 8pm. Gordon Giltrap plus special guest Carrie Martin, Roots Around The World, St John’s Chapel.

June 23, 7.45pm. CJC 25th Anniversary All-Stars, Chichester Jazz Club, Pallant Suite, South Pallant.

June 25, 2.30pm. Stuart Rose – Contemporary Folk & World Music, Chichester Inn, 38 West Street.

June 25, 7.30pm. Plastikes Karekles Greek Band, St John’s Chapel.

June 29, 7.30pm. Poetry & Jazz Café With Frieda Hughes, Edes House, West Street, Chichester.

July 7-9. Priory Park Festival: Georgie Fame, Deborah Bonham The Christians, Dodgy, etc.

Theatre

June 21-June 24. Twelfth Night By William Shakespeare, Chichester Players, New Park Centre.

June 24, 7.30pm. The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band Changed My Life Forever, Isosceles, St John’s Chapel.

June 26-July 8, 7.45pm. The Drunkard Or Down With Demon Drink! The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens.

June 27- July 7. Entertaining Angels, The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens.

Spoken word

June 20, 6.30-7.30pm. Crime Writers Panel, Chindi, Hennings, 53 North Street.

June 22, 6pm. Juliet West: The Faithful, Waterstones

June 26, 7.30pm. Patricia Routledge – Treading The Boards, Assembly Room,

June 29, 7.30pm. A Sussex Wayfarer’s Nature Notes – David Johnston, New Park Community Centre.

July 10, 6pm. Hilary Boyd: A Perfect Husband, Waterstones.

