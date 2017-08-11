LISTINGS: 11-17 August

Below are the listings for the Observer area from Friday 11 August up to and including Thursday 17 August. To submit your event for inclusion email details to listings@chiobserver.co.uk. Please note we can never guarantee that an event will be included.

Friday, August 11

EMSWORTH

EXHIBITION: The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. Friday 11th August to Sunday 1st October at Emsworth Museum, 10B North Street, Emsworth PO10 7DD. The Chichester and District Archaeology Society has been exploring this site for nine years. It was occupied from well before the Roman invasion until the late Roman period – much longer than Fishbourne Roman Palace. Detailed geophysical surveys have revealed several significant buildings across the site including a Bathhouse. This exhibition includes the latest results and some fascinating finds. Emsworth Museum is open on Saturdays and Bank Holiday Monday (28th August) 10.30am – 4.30pm, Sundays 2.30pm – 4.30pm and Fridays in August 2.30pm – 4.30pm. Admission is free Stairlift available. For more details visit www.emsworthmuseum.org.uk or call 01243 378091.

Saturday, August 12

BOGNOR

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Saturdays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 10.30am four years upwards. Mixed. 11.30am four years upwards. Mixed. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

YAPTON

EXHIBITION: Yapton & Ford Local History Group’s 25th anniversary exhibition – ‘Yapton & Ford Past and Present’ depicted by maps, documents and photos. 1pm – 4pm in the two rear halls of Yapton and Ford Village Hall. Entry is free.

FAIR: Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society summer fair and flower and produce show – 1.30pm – 4pm at the King George V Playing Field and Village Hall. Charity dog show, tractor rides, cream teas, model farm, railway and soldiers, children’s activities, classic cars and motorcycles, raffle, tombola and many stalls. Main sponsor TJ Waste plus numerous local firms.

Sunday, August 13

BOGNOR

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Sundays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 1pm Sparring class. 2pm four years upwards. Mixed class. 3pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

Monday, August 14

BOGNOR

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, August 15

FELPHAM

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Tuesdays at the Methodist Church, 4pm 3-6 years, 5pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

PETERSFIELD

POETRY: Write Angle Poetry & Music Open Mic, Petersfield. Double bill: Claire Booker & Claire Dyer, Renowned published poets - plus our popular open mic for your own poetry & music or just come enjoy! Townhouse Pub/Bistro, 28 High St, Petersfield - 7.15pm for 7.30pm, entry £6.

Wednesday, August 16

BOSHAM

FITNESS: Fitness-over-60. An exercise class to improve your fitness level and keep you fit and flexible. Wednesdays, 9.25am @ Bosham Village Hall. For more details, please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

THERAPY: You are invited to try some FREE holistic therapy treatments at The Hamblin Trust from 12.15pm-1.45pm. No need to book but please arrive early to choose the treatment of your choice! Please call 01243 572109 or visit www.thehamblintrust.org.uk for more information. All welcome.

CHICHESTER

KARATE: Chichester Tsuyoi karate club is every Wednesday, juniors 5yrs and over 6pm to 7pm and seniors 15yrs and over 7pm to 8pm. Fee is £5 a session (no contract). Learn self defence and get fit in the process, sessions are held at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive. Special offer for beginners free karate suit after you achieve the first six lessons. We pride ourselves on being a friendly but disciplined club. Contact senior instructor shihan Chris Bremford 5th Dan on 07535775078 or just turn up on the day. All tsuyoi instructors hold a full licence and are CRB checked.

FISHBOURNE

HEALTH: Health Qi Gong Club every Wednesday morning between 10am and 11am in The Fishbourne Centre (PO18 8BE)

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

SINGLETON

EVENT: St Roche’s Day Open Air Service. 6.30pm at The Trundle Hill, Singleton. Meet at Seven Points car park from 6pm onwards. Further details: Jennifer on 01243 535201

Thursday, August 17

BOGNOR

ACTIVITY: Woodland Explorer in Acorn Wood. Thursday 17th August, 10.30am – 12.30pm, 5 – 11 year olds, £7 per child. Meet at Bersted Park Community Centre, PO21 5FF. Contact Ruth Street to book a place ruth@street-country.com or 07538696332.

EMSWORTH

SELSEY

CONCERT: Gainsborough Singers of Selsey are holding their summer concert as part of Selsey Festival. It’s at the Town Hall in Selsey, from 2-4pm. Entrance £3 to include refreshments, payable on the door. Every penny we take goes to a local charity. Please support us!