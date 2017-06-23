LISTINGS: Friday 23 June - Thursday 29 June

Below are the listings for the Observer area from Friday 16 June up to and including Thursday 22 June.

Friday, June 23

CHICHESTER

EXHIBITIONS: Chichester Arts Society: A wide variety of original paintings, prints, sculpture, ceramics and greetings cards; Allan Davies: An exhibition to celebrate over 40 years of printmaking and etching. Until 2 July at Oxmarket Centre of Arts. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am - 4.30pm. Free admission. St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO1 IYH. Further information 01243 779103

WOOLBEDING

WALK: HeartSmart walk: River Rother walk, Woolbeding parkland. L: Fiona. Time: 2.5 hours Distance: 4.5 miles. A scenic walk following the meandering course of the River Rother from Woolbeding to Iping. Then following ancient drovers tracks and lanes to return. Meet: 10.30am at Woolbeding Parkland car park. By Car: Just off the A272 at the Woolbeding turning between Midhurst and Stedham. Call Fiona 07767400039 if any problems.

Saturday, June 24

BOGNOR

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Saturdays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 10.30am four years upwards. Mixed. 11.30am four years upwards. Mixed. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FAIR: Summer fair from 11am until 2pm at St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester, PO19 6FT (on the fire station roundabout). Tombola, cake stall, bric-a-brac, BBQ, books, toys, childrens games and much more. Come and enjoy the fair!

FAYRE: St Wilfrids Church, Sherborne Road, Chichester, are holding their summer fayre from 12pm to 3pm. Lots of stalls to include ploughmans lunches, cream teas, bric a brac, books, cakes, raffles, gifts and games.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 2pm from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

MILLAND

EXHIBITION: Art and craft exhibition, 10am to 4pm at Tuxlith Chapel, Milland (tucked away in the woods - the signpost is to Milland Church). It is a charming venue for the annual art and craft exhibition which is held to support the care of the chapel. There will be about 70 paintings and craft items for sale. As well as a plant stall. There are plenty of parking and places to picnic.

Sunday, June 25

BOGNOR

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Sundays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 1pm Sparring class. 2pm four years upwards. Mixed class. 3pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

TATTOOS: Black Pearl Tattoo Parlour are holding a charity event to raise money for The Children’s Society in Chichester. There will be a selection of flash sheets and every tattoo will cost £30. We will post pictures of the flash sheets on the page wall so you can see what we have to offer you. We are opening the shop on the Sunday so please come down and support for a great cause! Oving Road, Chichester from 10am until 6pm. There will be food and drink and The Children’s Society will have a stand with flyers and a collection box. It’s a family event so children are also welcome. There will be stencils there for them too so they can join in the fun. Don’t worry, they are not permanent and will come off in the bath, but it could stain clothing so please no ‘best’ clothes. 100 per cent of all taken will be donated to this non profit charity. To find out information on this charity visit www.childrenssociety.org.uk

MILLAND

EXHIBITION: Art and craft exhibition, 10am to 4pm at Tuxlith Chapel, Milland (tucked away in the woods - the signpost is to Milland Church). It is a charming venue for the annual art and craft exhibition which is held to support the care of the chapel. There will be about 70 paintings and craft items for sale. As well as a plant stall. There are plenty of parking and places to picnic.

Monday, June 26

BOGNOR

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Chichester canal. L: Helen. Time: 30mins. A flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: 10.30am at Chichester Canal, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DT.By Car: From Chichester city centre go south along Basin Road to Canal Wharf. Limited parking but plenty of public car parks available in the city centre.

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, June 27

CHICHESTER

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

FELPHAM

TALK: Andy Stevens will give an illustrated talk on Borde Hill Garden. Andy is head gardener at Borde Hill, which has received numerous awards, including the Historic Houses Association ‘Garden of the Year’. Set within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with spectacular views over the Sussex Weald and the Ouse Valley, Borde Hill’s grounds extend to over 200 acres of garden, woodland and parkland. We look forward to learning about the 17 acres of formal garden historic garden which is constantly evolving with new plantings and designs adding to the variety, colour and interest throughout the year. Meeting of Felpham and Middleton Horticultural Society at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham, PO22 7NU. Visitors welcome. Free entry and Car park. Further details phone 01243 584483. Website: www.fandmhs.co.uk.

Wednesday, June 28

BOSHAM

FITNESS: Fitness-over-60. An exercise class to improve your fitness level and keep you fit and flexible. Wednesdays, 9.25am @ Bosham Village Hall. For more details, please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

CHICHESTER

KARATE: Chichester Tsuyoi karate club is every Wednesday, juniors 5yrs and over 6pm to 7pm and seniors 15yrs and over 7pm to 8pm. Fee is £5 a session (no contract). Learn self defence and get fit in the process, sessions are held at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive. Special offer for beginners free karate suit after you achieve the first six lessons. We pride ourselves on being a friendly but disciplined club. Contact senior instructor shihan Chris Bremford 5th Dan on 07535775078 or just turn up on the day. All tsuyoi instructors hold a full licence and are CRB checked.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

FISHBOURNE

HEALTH: Health Qi Gong Club every Wednesday morning between 10am and 11am in The Fishbourne Centre (PO18 8BE)

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

Thursday, June 29

BOXGROVE

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Thursdays at the Community Hall, 4pm 3-6 years, 5pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

TALK: The UN in the New World Order; a talk and discussion with Sir John Holmes. With the election of Trump and the vote for Brexit added to its worldwide in-tray, how will the UN and its new Secretary-General António Guterres respond to the world’s challenges? 7pm at County Hall, West Street, Chichester PO19 1RG. Admission £7, students free (advisable to book seat). Book online: http://www.thenovium.org/boxoffice or visit The Novium Museum, Tower Street, Chichester.

TALK: Phil Hewitt, Group Arts Editor of the Chichester Observer, is in his dreams an athlete! He has completed 30 marathons around the world, author of two books on running, tells the story of Phil’s own marathons and why he remains addicted to running and about others who feel the same. 6pm-7pm at The Studio at New Park Community Centre. Reserve online: or drop in admission free. For more visit http://talksatsix.co.uk/​