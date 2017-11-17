Listings: November 18 - 24

To submit an event for the listings, please send details to listings@chiobserver.co.uk.

Saturday, November 18

BOGNOR

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Saturdays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 10.30am four years upwards. Mixed. 11.30am four years upwards. Mixed. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 2pm from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

Sunday, November 19

BOGNOR

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Sundays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 1pm Sparring class. 2pm four years upwards. Mixed class. 3pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

PAGHAM

FAIR: Why not join us for an array of handmade crafts, cakes, chocolate, jewellery, knitted baby clothes and so much more.

11am - 3pm at Village Hall, Pagham. Contact craftsgiftsmore@gmail.com, call 07901 727079 or go to facebook.com/craftsgiftsmore. Support your local crafters!

Monday, November 20

BOGNOR

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

EMSWORTH

TALK: Goodwood House: the story of the House and Family” by Hilly Sloan. An illustrated talk at 7.30pm in the Mountford Rooms, North Street Community Centre, Emsworth PO10 7DD (access through the car park). It was the lure of chasing a pesky fox that brought the 1st Duke of Richmond to Goodwood at the end of the 17th century. Initially just a hunting lodge, it eventually became the family’s main home after their London residence burnt down in 1791. This talk brings that period of history to life, placing the Dukes of Richmond firmly in the centre. The individual passions of each of the Dukes has shaped the Goodwood we see today – beautiful art, furniture, porcelain, plus of course sport, fashion and culture. Members of Emsworth Maritime and Historical Trust - £3; Non Members - £4. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased in advance from the museum on Tuesday and Thursday 2pm – 4pm. The maximum number that can be admitted is 90. For more details visit www.emsworthmuseum.org.uk, email info@emsworthmuseum.org.uk or telephone 01243 378091.

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, November 21

CHICHESTER

TALK: Bestselling Chichester-based author Isabel Ashdown will be speaking at Chichester Library about her new book ‘Little Sister’. Her talk is entitled ‘Seaside, suspense and sibling rivalry’ and will take place at Chichester Library at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 are on sale now and available from the library by calling 01243 777351 or emailingchichester.library@westsussex.gov.uk. Little Sister is a compelling, dark and twisty psychological thriller that asks the question: if you can’t trust your sister, then who can you trust?

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

PETERSFIELD

POETRY: Write Angle Poetry & Music Open Mic, Petersfield. The guest performance poet is the irresistible Attila the Stockbroker, plus there is our popular open mic for your own poetry & music or just come enjoy! Townhouse Pub/Bistro, 28 High St, Petersfield - 7.15pm for 7.30pm, Entry £6.

Wednesday, November 22

BOSHAM

FITNESS: Fitness-over-60. An exercise class to improve your fitness level and keep you fit and flexible. Wednesdays, 9.25am @ Bosham Village Hall. For more details, please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

CHICHESTER

KARATE: Chichester Tsuyoi karate club is every Wednesday, juniors 5yrs and over 6pm to 7pm and seniors 15yrs and over 7pm to 8pm. Fee is £5 a session (no contract). Learn self defence and get fit in the process, sessions are held at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive. Special offer for beginners free karate suit after you achieve the first six lessons. We pride ourselves on being a friendly but disciplined club. Contact senior instructor shihan Chris Bremford 5th Dan on 07535775078 or just turn up on the day. All tsuyoi instructors hold a full licence and are CRB checked.

TALK: The Patriot Steam Locomotive - the History and New Build Project. Illustrated presentation by John Barrowdale hosted by the Railway Correspondence & Travel Society. County Hall, West Street, Chichester PO19 1RQ. 7.30pm to 9.45pm. Admission by small donation (£3 rec) includes interval refreshments. All welcome, no advance booking required. Contact Richard Ashby on 01243 372234 or alteratively visit www.rcts.org.uk/branches/chichester/ and www.facebook.com/chichesterrailrcts

FISHBOURNE

HEALTH: Health Qi Gong Club every Wednesday morning between 10am and 11am in The Fishbourne Centre (PO18 8BE)

HARTING

CHOIR: Harting’s community choir, A Choir Named Dave, is always happy to welcome new members at the Harting Congregational Church Hall where they meet on Wednesday evenings at 7.45pm. The first session is free for new members. You don’t need to live in Harting to be a member, and no audition is necessary nor the ability to read music, just the enjoyment of singing for fun. Come along on any Wednesday evening or for further details please contact Emma on email: emma@communitychoirsuk.com

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

Thursday, November 23

BOXGROVE

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Thursdays at the Community Hall, 4pm 3-6 years, 5pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

Friday, November 24

BOGNOR

DROP IN: Well-come point at Bognor Regis Methodist Church, Waterloo Square (opposite Iceland). You are invited to join us for free tea, coffee and biscuits. If you would like a bit of company, come and join us every/any Friday, 10am-12pm. Just pop in or stay and chat! You’ll receive a very warm welcome.