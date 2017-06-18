25-years festival celebration with Chichester Jazz Club

Chichester Jazz Club celebrate their quarter of a century with a date at this year’s Festival of Chichester.

The event, at the Pallant Suite, 7 South Pallant, is the final concert of their 2016-17 season.

Spokewoman Melissa Hauffe said: “On Friday, June 23, we are delighted to welcome the CJC 25th Anniversary All-Stars: Tommaso Starace – saxes, Alan Barnes – saxes, Dave O’Higgins – saxes, Gabriel Garrick – trumpet and flugelhorn, Michele Di Toro – piano, Matt Ridley – bass and Winston Clifford – drums.

“This is a special occasion as not only is this concert part of the Festival of Chichester, but the finale of our 25th-anniversary season. To mark this occasion, we have a special cunningly-assembled band created to mark our 25th anniversary. In its ranks are award-winning, leading instrumentalists and members of bands recently featured at CJC.

“The production will provide an opportunity to highlight the brilliant talents of all the musicians with pieces specially arranged for the occasion – some in fascinating combinations. Dave O’Higgins is acting as our musical director for the event. Until now, many of the musicians will not have played together before, so expect a programme of spontaneity, inspiration, stimulation and fun! A memorable way to conclude our special season.”

Doors open 6.30pm, evening starts 7.45pm. Inquiries 01243 527730 or www.chichesterjazzclub.co.uk. Non-members’ tickets available at the door, or on sale before at Chichester Tourist Information Office, The Novium, 01243 775888.

