Arun Young Musician 2017 is announced

Bognor Regis cellist James Dew has been confirmed Arun Young Musician 2017 following his performance of Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper.

James is 15 years old and started to play the cello when he was seven.

He is a student at St Philip Howard High School in Barnham and attends the Royal College of Music Junior Department in London on Saturdays. He was a member of the National Children's Orchestra of Great Britain for two years until 2016 when he reached “retirement” age.

He has played in concerts and masterclasses with artists including Nicola Benedetti, Wynton Marsalis, Alina Ibragimova and Julian Lloyd Webber. James has played with several accompanists including Nina Levtov, Ian Flint, Pam Chowan, Stephen Norris and, in recent years, he has established a musical partnership with pianist Chris Coote.

Spokeswoman Michela Cocolin said: “The Arun Young Musicians’ Festival was launched in 1981 with the support of the Rotary Club of Littlehampton and has gone on to showcase outstanding young talent every year, giving those young people the opportunity to gain valuable performance experience and receive feedback from experienced musicians. In its early days, the festival had just 30 youngsters taking part but now the festival has grown and attracts entrants to around 40 classes every year.

“Within the festival, these youngsters initially perform alongside each other in vocal and instrumental classes where they are adjudicated and awarded medals and certificates accordingly. These classes now cover all instruments and all levels of competence.

“The 2017 festival vocal classes were held during October 2017 and the performers chosen by the adjudicator took part in the gala concert held in The Steyning Centre. James Dew on cello gave a rousing performance of Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper and was chosen by the adjudicator Richard Haslam as Arun Young Musician 2017. He was also awarded the Raven Cup for Best Instrumentalist. Kira Hyde, recorder, was the runner-up.”

The full list of awards is:

Paul Blackwell Trophy (Young vocalist, 12 years and under): Ashtyn Roworth. Ashtyn sang The Owls, by Peter Jenkyns

Rustington Music Group Trophy (Young instrumentalist, 12 years and under): Jaaziel Suresh, cello. Jaaziel played Latin Nights by K & D Blackwell

Susannah Flegg Trophy (Vocalist): Emily Williams. Emily sang Can’t Help Lovin’ dat Man by Hammerstein and Kern, from Showboat

The Raven Cup (Instrumentalist): James Dew, cello. James played Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper

Angmering Chorale Bursary (Vocalist): Emily Williams. Emily sang Can’t Help Lovin’ dat Man by Hammerstein & Kern, from Showboat

Sinfonia of Arun Bursary (Instrumentalist): Catherine Brewer, violin. Catherine played Gavi’s Song by Lindsey Stirling

Rotary Club of Littlehampton Award (Most promising musician) Kira Hyde, recorder. Kira played 1st movement from Sonatina by York Bowen

Arun Choral Society Shield and Award (Choir of the Year): The Littlehampton Academy. The choir sang Only We Know by Tim Rice Oxley

Vi Casey Trophy (Arun Young Musician Runner Up): Kira Hyde, recorder. Kira played 1st movement from Sonatina by York Bowen