Cantemus Choir choir in concert

Cantemus Choir’s Midsummer Night Concert will be on Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm at St James’s Church, Emsworth.

The programme will comprise: Charpentier – Messes de Minuit, Handel – choruses from Acis and Galatea. String and flute accompaniment. Tickets are £8 from choir members, on the door or www.cantemushavant.moonfruit.com.

Spokeswoman Jen Cayley said: “Cantemus – Latin for ‘let us sing’ – was established in 1986 as a small group of singers on Hayling Island.Today, members come from all over the borough of Havant and from further afield in Hampshire and West Sussex. We have around 45 in the choir: new members are always welcome in all the choral parts.

“We give three concerts a year in the borough of Havant: recent venues have included Waterlooville Baptist Church, St James’s Church, Emsworth and St Peter’s Church, Hayling Island. We sing a range of choral music encompassing church music, classical and lighter pieces from the 16th to 21st centuries. Recent concerts have included works by Brahms (Love Song Waltzes), Chilcott (Little Jazz Mass), and Vivaldi (Gloria), Beatles and Beach Boys medleys and sea shanties.

“We have help to learn our parts from a website set up by a former choir member who also provides CDs with our voice part highlighted.

“We aim to support young singers and musicians in their careers and have recruited soloists from local schools and colleges as well as professional musicians from Chichester Cathedral choir and recent university graduates. We hope to collaborate with South Downs College in Havant for our autumn concert of Mozart’s Requiem. For our next concert of music by Charpentier and Handel we will be joined by string and flute players from Chichester University. Our musical director William Waine was until recently a member of Chichester Cathedral Choir but has taken the plunge to go freelance, singing with various ensembles and dividing his time between London and Chichester.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.