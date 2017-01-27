Chris Barber in Worthing

The Big Chris Barber Band return to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, February 4, with British jazz trombonist Chris Barber celebrating 68 years as band leader at the 2017 concert.

Inspired by the King Oliver Creole Jazz Band, Chris formed his first Barber New Orleans Band in 1949 at the age of 19. In 1953, along with Monty Sunshine and Lonnie Donegan, he joined forces with Ken Colyer. Then, with the replacement of Colyer by Pat Halcox, Ken Colyer’s Jazzmen became Chris Barber’s Jazz Band in 1954 and has been one of Europe’s most successful traditional jazz bands ever since.

Over the years, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band evolved into the Chris Barber Jazz and Blues Band, an eight-piece group, blending brass, reeds and electric guitar into a mix of blues and jazz.

Since then the band has performed more than 10,000 concerts and has made thousands of recordings, marching The Chris Barber Band into the 21st century. At the end of 2001 Chris extended his band with three more musicians, and they became The Big Chris Barber Band.

The ten-piece band features songs from New Orleans to blues to late 20s Ellington, including Bourbon Street Parade, Jubilee Stomp, Petite Fleur, When The Saints and many more.

Tickets from Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or visit worthingtheatres.co.uk.

