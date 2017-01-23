Fairport convene for 50th birthday

Fairport Convention celebrate their 50th anniversary with an album and a UK winter tour taking in Worthing.

The folk-rock band will be marking 50 years of performances with an extensive series of dates and the release of 50:50@50 which features new original songs and live recordings of various fan favourites.

The winter tour will see the band performing at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Thursday, February 2, offering a selection of tracks from the new record, alongside established hits from their ever-growing repertoire.

Founding member Simon Nicol hasn’t lost the buzz of performing even after a half-century of tours.

“Fairport Convention have been extraordinarily fortunate to create a work ethic based on live performance” says Simon.

“As someone whose hobby ultimately became a career, I’m happy every time the van pulls up outside my house to take me off on my travels, where the stage awaits, and I get a chance to make everyone happy that they made the choice to buy a ticket.”

Fairport Convention’s current line-up is the longest running in the band’s history: Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Gerry Conway on drums and percussion.

Opening the concerts on this celebratory tour will be BBC TV’s The Voice 2014 runner-up Sally Barker, a singer-songwriters and former member of all-girl folk group The Poozies.

Box office: 01903 206206 or online at www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

