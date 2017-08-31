Liam Gallagher announces Brighton tour date

Liam Gallagher has announced the first arena tour of his solo career which includes a date at the Brighton Centre.

This will represent his first tour following the October 6 release of his debut solo album ‘As You Were’.

His return has been nothing short of spectacular, from emotive scenes in Manchester to huge sing-a-longs at Glastonbury, while three new tracks – ‘Wall of Glass’, ‘Chinatown’ and ‘For What It’s Worth’ – are already establishing themselves as towering anthems, delivered with Liam’s familiar vocal.

Fans who pre-order any format of Liam’s debut album ‘As You Were’ from his official site https://wbr.ec/liam-store will be able to access an exclusive 48-hour presale on Ticketmaster.co.uk starting at 10am on Wednesday September 6.

Everyone who pre-orders the album will receive instant downloads of ‘Wall of Glass’, ‘Chinatown’ and ‘For What It’s Worth’.

The album will be released on digital (standard and deluxe), CD (standard and deluxe) and vinyl (standard 12” and limited edition coloured 12” formats) formats.

A special boxset is also available which compiles a coloured 12” vinyl of the album, an exclusive 7” format of ‘For What It’s Worth’, a print designed by Klaus Voorman (the artist behind The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ album cover) and additional collectors’ items.

After the pre-sale closes, tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday September 8th.