Marking the 40th anniversary of Marc Bolan's death

Danielz continues to use his uncanny resemblance to keep the great Marc Bolan legend alive.

T.Rextasy, with Danielz in the Bolan shoes, perform at the Ferneham Hall, Fareham on September 30 – the very day Bolan would have turned 70.

Sadly, this month marks instead the 40th anniversary of his death, on 16 September 1977, at the age of 29.

Danielz knows exactly what he needs to do to emulate him.

“Marc Bolan was a 100 per cent live performer, very energetic, very lively and very much in tune with his audience.

“Marc Bolan was never like Pink Floyd or Led Zeppelin who are actually two of my favourite bands. He really related to his audience unlike the bands that just never spoke to their audience at all. He really did speak to him.

“He sometimes just sat down and chatted to them like they were his friends. People forget that Marc Bolan was an absolutely huge superstar, and yet he just spoke to his audience like that.

“The background to some of the songs that T Rex played I know about only because of what Marc said. There are a lot of other bands that I admire, but I know their music only on one level.”

Sadly Danielz never got to meet his hero, though he has met just about everyone else who had anything to do with him including manager, wife, girlfriend and ex-musicians.

“I was living in Germany when I first got into him. It was 1972 and I had just entered my teens. My dad was in the army which is why we were in Germany. I had just got into music. The Stones and The Beatles were on the radio, and there was this strange voice and a fantastic tune – and it was Jeepster by Marc Bolan. That got me into T Rex heavily.”

And when T Rex came to Munster that year, young Danielz was there – not feeling awfully well.

“I was ill all the way through it just because I was so excited. You imagine seeing your idol at 13 and knowing him from the cover of an album and from 12-inch vinyl and then there he is. I had stomach cramps all through the show. I couldn’t say I enjoyed it because I was in pain, standing there holding my stomach and looking at Marc. But I saw them the next time they came to Germany the next year – and by then I had grown up a bit!”

