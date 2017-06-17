Mayor of Chichester opens city festival

Councillor Peter Evans, accompanied by Mayoress, Cllr Margaret Evans, told crowds on the Cathedral Green to expect a brilliant line-up of arts, culture and community activities over the next four weeks.

The 2017 Festival offers a thrilling and varied line-up of more than 200 events for summer 2017, combining a brilliant programme of classical music with the best in jazz, blues, folk, rock, pop and world music.

Running from June 17-July 16, the festival also offers theatre, book events, talks and poetry, exhibitions, walks, tours, cinema, open days and galas.

Tickets are available from Chichester Box Office, The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH; phone 01243 816525 or 775888; website www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; email boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk.

See also http://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/sunny-launch-for-2017-festival-of-chichester-1-8013645

