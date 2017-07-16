Petworth band sets sail for France

Petworth Town Band is excited to be going on tour to France.

Following a successful tour to Cumbria in 2015, the band is now going further afield, sailing to Normandy for three concerts.

During the visit, band members will be guests of honour at a civic reception in Ranville, Petworth’s twin town.

Bookings secretary Michelle Clifford said: “These are exciting times for the band, which is a mixed band of brass and woodwind instruments and prides itself on being a friendly and welcoming group of young and old players.

“The music chosen for the band to play is based on the varied tastes and standards of the players and for their tour, a musical highlight will be a piece of music featuring many popular and well-known French songs.”

The band is also seeking new members to join weekly rehearsals and welcomes beginners and those who have not played for many years.

Some brass instruments are available to borrow at no cost.

During the year, the band plays at many venues and is one of the few that still play ‘on the march’, as seen on Remembrance Sunday and Gold Cup Polo in Midhurst among others.

Rehearsals are on Mondays, 7pm to 8.30pm, at Petworth House. Pop along and enter by the door next to the pedestrian entrance or visit www.petworthtownband.com for more information.

The band also actively seeks new venues and events to play at during the year. Email killybegs9@ gmail.com or telephone Michelle on 01798 872910 for bookings.