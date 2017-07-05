Worthing gig for Sussex Steel

Sussex Steel will be holding their annual concert on Saturday, July 8 at the Worthing Assembly halls from 6.30pm.

"Tickets are still available from the Worthing Theatres box office but are selling fast," said spokeswoman Jane Acott.

"The concert is the showcase for the work that our schools and Sussex Steel bands have been working towards all year. Featuring performers aged from 8-70+ the varied programme will consist of a wide variety of music from soca to pop, reggae and r'n'b.

"Our youth band will be performing at the Music for Youth competition in Birmingham the day before and will perform their pieces at Steel the Show. Our new band 'Sussex Steel minis' will give their first performance on stage as will our Adult beginners band.

"Sussex Steel welcomes new members for all bands, no musical experience needed. Please contact us on sussexsteel@gmail.com and check out our facebook page and website www.sussexsteel.com for more details."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.