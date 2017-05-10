Scarecrow Day is ten!

Oving Scarecrow Day is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The idea behind it is a simple one – to deliver a great value family day out that is accessible and appealing to the whole community.

Tour the village to witness the spectacle from 12pm to 5.30pm on Saturday.

Lucy Bailey, one of the founding members, said: “From an idea mooted around a kitchen table that was to develop an event that would bring our community together in a celebration of its rural roots, since 2008 it has grown to become a red-letter day in our village calendar.

“Oving is now renowned for its annual Scarecrow Day and we attract an increasing number of visitors as our reputation for delivering a fantastic day spreads ever wider.”

This year, there should be more scarecrows out than ever, plus many activities taking place all round the village and a tractor trailer ride to help people get there.

Entertainment includes three super theatre groups, Lesley’s choirs, morris dancing, archery, heavy horses and Owls About Town.

The judges this year are actress Sue Jameson and TV chef Rosemary Moon. Scarecrows must be on display by 11am for judging.

Anne Jenkins, another founder member, said: “One of our key aims is to ensure no-one is excluded from participating, so, not only is everyone who organises and helps deliver the day a volunteer, but we also raise sponsorship, mostly from local businesses, so that we can provide most of our family activities free or at subsidised prices.

“We are a charity and we plan our events on a break-even basis, with any surplus from selling teas and raffles being ploughed back in to provide low-cost entertainments and attractions.

“A great day out at Oving Scarecrow Day continues to be fantastic value for money, particularly for families’.

Visit www.ovingscarecrows.org or find Oving Scarecrows on Facebook for more information.