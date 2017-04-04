Dominic Holland leads East Grinstead comedy charge

Comedy Beats are presenting their first show at East Grinstead Town Football Club on Saturday, April 8.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “Although we have been putting on shows in the area since the end of 2015, and have now put on over twenty gigs, this is only the second time we have done one in East Grinstead and we are really looking forward to it. The clubhouse looks like a really good room for comedy and I think it will be a cracking atmosphere.

“We set the company up to bring the very best comedians from the comedy circuit to venues in the south east who may not have had show like this before, We pride ourselves on the quality of our work and it’s been going really well. We’ve already got at least another twenty shows lined up for later in the year, and are beginning to get a reputation as a top provider of quality comedy shows.

“The evening will be hosted by David Ward whose TV credits include BBC3’s We are Klang. He is a highly experienced compere who has been running his own club in central London for years. He has a real ability to engage with his audience and is great at thinking on his feet. He is also really into his football which is one of the reasons he is the ideal choice to compere this show.

“The opening act is Dominic Holland, one of the best comics working the circuit at this time. His style is mainly observational, we had him down to do one of our shows in Crawley last month and he was just brilliant. He talked about normal family life, shopping with his wife, having a dog, doing the ironing normally pretty mundane subjects but in Dominic’s hands superbly crafted routines.

“Everyone should be able to relate to his work. He also does a wonderful routine about his son Tom Holland who is the new Spiderman. His TV credits include Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock The Week and The Royal Variety Performance. The people of East Grinstead are in for a real treat.

“In the middle section of the show we have Mark Simmons. He is a one liner comedian, very much in the style of Tim Vine or Gary Delaney. His jokes come thick and fast. He is also really good at interacting with his audience. Last year at the Edinburgh festival he did a two man show with Sean Walsh that got rave reviews. We always talk to audience members and venues about what they liked the most about our shows and Mark’s name comes up again and again as one of their favourites. I really do think in a few years time he will be a household name, definitely one not to be missed.

“Closing the show is the musical comedian Christian Riley. I have known him for years. I remember watching him when he first started out and thinking this guy has really got talent. He mixes short song parodies and full-length numbers he has written himself. In a twenty-minute set he will make you laugh, possibly until you have tears rolling down your cheeks. He targets everyone imaginable from the Bee Gees and Roxy Music all the way through to the likes of Oasis and The Arctic Monkeys. With Christian on the bill, I am sure it’s going to be a great night.”

