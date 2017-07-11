REVIEW: The Play That Goes Wrong, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until July 15.

The genius, of course, is that we have all seen something a little bit like it.

Multiply it a millionfold and you get The Play That Goes Wrong, the utterly-hilarious celebration of every possible amdram calamity.

Pure, brilliant entertainment from first to last, it’s that rarest of things – a show that really will have you gasping for breath as it hits you with laugh after laugh after laugh.

And for hours afterwards, you will be remembering the funnies in a disconnected stream.

The set-up is an amateur company staging a creaky Mousetrap-style murder mystery. But the gods are against them. Props fail, actors are knocked out, ceilings collapse, lines are mangled and an impromptu understudy refuses to let the first-choice actor back on.

It is all completely bonkers – and quite exhaustingly funny.

All you can do is salute the supreme skill of a cast capable of choreographing chaos to absolute perfection.

Phil Hewitt

