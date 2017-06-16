Seaside variety back in Bognor Regis

Traditional seaside variety returns to Bognor Regis this summer in Live at the Regis on Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 19.

Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Expect a programme of top acts including professional singers, dance groups, a live swing band, comedy and more.

“Headlining is comedian and magician Paul Zenon. From the London Palladium to Hollywood’s Magic Castle, and The Comedy Store to Channel 4’s Countdown, for 30 years the UK’s top trickster has brought his unique combination of contemporary trickery and streetwise stand-up to the stages and screens of around 40 countries worldwide.

“Paul has made hundreds of television appearances including five one-man network specials where he pioneered the street magic genre, and he was a regular guest in Countdown’s Dictionary Corner for almost a decade. Besides being a favourite on the festival circuit, Paul has a wealth of experience performing, presenting and hosting at business events for blue chip companies worldwide and is an accomplished actor and the author of three best-selling books.

“The show also features comedienne and impressionist Hilary O’Neil. She is one of Britain’s best-loved female comedy performers. Her spectacular career has spanned the broad spectrum of all show business genres, having appeared on stage in London’s West End, in countless summer seasons and numerous TV appearances.

“In a show that harks back to the glory days of summer at the seaside, this top-class summer spectacular will showcase the best in professional and local talent. Tickets can be booked via the Regis Centre box office on 01243 861010 or online at www.regiscentre.co.uk, where the venue’s full programme of events can be found.”

